Search called off for missing SA fisherman

Authorities have stopped searching for a fisherman missing in South Australian seas.

Police on Thursday completed a third day of looking for Tony Higgins and his vessel the Margrel.

He radioed for help early on Tuesday, reporting that the boat was taking on water in rough seas off Granite Island, south of Adelaide.

Air and sea teams scoured an area of about 500sq km, using infrared radar equipment, but failed to find 57-year-old Mr Higgins or his boat.

The search "has been called off pending further sightings or information", police said.

A wallet containing Mr Higgins' identification was on Wednesday found washed up on a beach by a member of the public, along with other personal items.

A commercial fisherman earlier discovered a number of items of debris washed ashore several kilometres from the Murray Mouth.

It's not the first time authorities have gone looking for Mr Higgins and his boat.

He and Derek Robinson, 48, were the subject of a major search south of Port Lincoln earlier this month after nothing was heard from the pair for several days.

The Margrel was eventually spotted and towed to shore.

Mr Higgins was later fined $1000 for having insufficient safety equipment and no boat operator's licence.

He insisted at the time he didn't ask to be rescued and the pair "knew exactly where we were".