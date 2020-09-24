National

Fatal end to Vic bushland search for teen

By AAP Newswire

Investigators will prepare a report for the coroner after missing teenager William Wall was found dead in Victorian bushland.

The 14-year-old's body was discovered on Wednesday afternoon, not far from his home at Launching Place, east of Melbourne.

There are no suspicious circumstances, police said.

The discovery ended more than a day of frantic searching for the teenager who had high-functioning autism, and had told his family he would be gone for 15 minutes but didn't return.

More than 100 emergency service personnel and volunteers joined the search for William and his father made an emotional plea for the youth's return.

William regularly headed outdoors and could easily run for 20km, his dad said.

The teenager did not take his mobile phone on this occasion.

All unexpected deaths are referred to the coroner.

