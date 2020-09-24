National

Coroner to probe Vic teen’s bushland death

By AAP Newswire

A coroner will examine the death of a teenage boy who went missing in Victorian bushland.

William Wall, 14, left his home at Launching Place, east of Melbourne, on Tuesday morning for a short walk and didn't return.

A frantic search for the teen, who had high-functioning autism, ended in tragedy when he was found dead at Yarra Junction on Wednesday afternoon.

His dad, Shane Wall, thanked emergency service personnel and volunteers who searched for William.

"I wish I had better news regarding our beautiful and caring son and brother William Wall unfortunately he is no longer with us," Mr Wall said on Facebook.

There are no suspicious circumstances in William's death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters it was a "terrible tragedy".

"To every member of William's family, we say how sad we are, and that we share in your grief," he said.

