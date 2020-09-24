Virus rules may be lifted quicker: Andrews

National

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has hinted Melbourne's coronavirus restrictions could be lifted quicker than first planned as the state slowly gets on top of its second wave.

Victoria reported just 15 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with Melbourne's crucial 14-day average of new infections dropping below the 30 threshold.

It now appears certain that Melbourne will move to the next phase of the state government roadmap.

Asked on Wednesday if he was looking at going further when he announces an easing of restrictions in coming days, Mr Andrews said: "Yes, I am."

"But I'm not in a position to give you the full list of what we're looking at," he told reporters.

Authorities want Melbourne's new case average between 30 and 50 before they consider easing restrictions next Monday.

Any announcements are expected on Sunday.

Under the government roadmap announced earlier this month, the planned changes on Monday would include public gatherings being allowed for five people from two households.

Schools, child care and some workplaces would open, along with outdoor pools, while personal trainers could operate with two clients.

There could be outdoor religious services for up to five people, plus a leader.

The five fatalities announced on Wednesday take the state's virus death toll to 771 and the national figure to 859.

They include two women in their 80s, a woman in her 100s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s, and all are linked to aged care.

