Bushfire royal commission drawing to close

Australia's top public servant and the man leading the national bushfire recovery will front the natural disaster royal commission.

The inquiry will on Thursday hear from Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens and National Bushfire Recovery Agency coordinator Andrew Colvin.

Mr Colvin has previously told the royal commission a one-stop shop was needed to eliminate victims having to make multiple applications for assistance.

"Every time they have to tell their story, we are effectively re-traumatising that individual," he told a hearing in June.

Since then commissioners have made interim observations praising the idea of a single, scalable standing body responsible for natural disaster recovery and resilience at a national level.

The body would be responsible for commonwealth recovery coordination, prioritisation, policy and data collation.

In the final week of hearings, senior counsel assisting the royal commission has stressed the need for national unity on reforming disaster arrangements.

Former director-general of Emergency Management Australia Mark Crosweller, who is now in the private sector, warned Australia was past a "tipping point" on disasters.

"We are still a long way behind on recovery capacity and capability. Our anticipatory capacity in that space is nowhere near where it needs to be," he said.

He said an enormous amount of work was needed to improve the knowledge base about disasters, with Australia still without a national bushfire risk map.

The royal commission will adjourn at the end of the week to finalise its report which is due on October 28.