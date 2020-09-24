National

Insolvency reforms to help small business

By AAP Newswire

Josh Frydenberg - AAP

1 of 1

Small businesses will be protected from needlessly being wound up under changes to be announced by the Morrison government on Thursday.

The reforms to be unveiled by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will cover around three-quarters of businesses subject to insolvencies today.

They will draw on key features of the "Chapter 11" bankruptcy code used in the United States.

Key elements of the reforms include:

* The introduction of a new debt restructuring process for incorporated businesses with liabilities of less than $1 million

* Moving from a one-size-fits-all "creditor in possession" model to a more flexible "debtor in possession" model, allowing eligible small businesses to restructure existing debts while remaining in control of their business

* A period of 20 business days to develop a restructuring plan by a small business restructuring practitioner, followed by 15 business days for creditors to vote on the plan

* A simplified liquidation pathway for small businesses

* Red tape cuts for the insolvency sector.

The changes follow the extension earlier this month of temporary insolvency and bankruptcy protections to support small businesses impacted by the COVID crisis.

As the temporary relief expires at the end of December, the number of companies being put into external administration is expected to increase.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe warned of the wave of business failures in August.

"There will be insolvencies. There will be bankruptcies. There will be some businesses that will not recover. That's the harsh reality of an economic downturn that's the worst in 100 years," he told parliament's economics committee.

The longer-term reforms are earmarked to start on January 1, subject to parliament passing legislation.

"These are the most significant reforms to Australia's insolvency framework in almost 30 years, and will help to keep more businesses in business and Australians in jobs," Mr Frydenberg said.

He said the government was also providing support totalling $314 billion to cushion the blow for households and businesses as part of its economic recovery plan.

Latest articles

National

SA border reopens to NSW travellers

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging caution with residents set to travel more thanks to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions and school holidays.

AAP Newswire
National

Search continues for missing SA fisherman

Emergency services are set to continue searching for a missing fisherman after he reported taking on water in rough seas off the South Australian coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Fatal end to Vic bushland search for teen

The family of teenager William Wall are grieving his death after a search for the missing youth found his body in Victorian bushland.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Tragic find in search for missing Vic teen

Teenager William Wall has been found dead a day after going missing in Victorian bushland not far from his home.

AAP Newswire