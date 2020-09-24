National

Qld set to lift restrictions on southeast

By AAP Newswire

Queensland is set to clear 14 days with no locally acquired cases, the trigger for health authorities to lift restrictions on aged care homes and residents in the state's southeast.

Eight local government areas have been under tighter health measures for just over a month after an outbreak at Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Wacol.

The cluster, which spread to include a correctional training facility and Ipswich Hospital, led to 55 infections and restrictions being placed across southeast Queensland including a ban on visitors to aged care residents and a 10-person limit on home gatherings.

Health Minister Steven Miles on Wednesday confirmed it had been 13 days since the last community transmission.

"Today is a truly fantastic day," he said.

"It's day 13 as we track whether we have successfully suppressed those related clusters from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, the Corrections Training Academy and the Ipswich Hospital."

Health authorities are set to meet and review restrictions with changes possible as early as Friday.

Meanwhile, Queensland had no new cases while the number of active infections fell from 16 on Tuesday to just five.

It comes as the state gears up to re-open borders to Canberrans on Friday.

