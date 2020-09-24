National

Paramedics top list to get virus jab first

By AAP Newswire

Australians think paramedics should be first in line to get the coronavirus vaccine once it's available.

An Australian National University survey of more than 3000 people also found Aussies think those with pre-existing health conditions should have a high priority.

After paramedics, Australians ranked aged and disabled carers, registered nurses, nursing support workers and general practitioners as who should next get the jab.

Report co-author Nicholas Biddle says the government will need to make decisions on who gets the vaccine first.

"The world is waiting with bated breath for a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19," Professor Biddle said.

"If and when it does become available a decision will need to be made about how it will be distributed and what criteria will be used to identify who receives the vaccine first.

"Such a decision will inevitably take into account the health and economic benefits of some groups receiving it ahead of others."

Australia has signed onto a global coronavirus agreement in the hope of gaining early access to dozens of potential vaccines.

The latest deal guarantees Australia access to enough vaccine doses for up to 50 per cent of the population.

The deal is in addition to agreements Australia has already struck with vaccine developers at Oxford University and the University of Queensland which would cover the entire population.

