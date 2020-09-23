National

Man beaten with baseball bats in Sydney

By AAP Newswire

A man has been attacked with baseball bats in southwest Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being beaten with baseball bats by three assailants at a home in Sydney's southwest.

Police say the attack happened about 5.30pm on Wednesday at a property on Plowman Road, Minto, when three men entered the front yard and confronted the 40-year-old occupant.

"The three men assaulted the occupant before running from the scene," police said in a statement.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Liverpool Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police believe at least one of the attackers was known to the occupant.

Latest articles

News

Tatura farmers find TikTok fame

In the 1960s when Theodore and Maddalena Lagozzino started farming at Tatura, the phrase ‘tick tock’ meant checking your watch and telling someone to get back to work. Now their grandsons, third generation farmers Theodore (Theo) and Gerald, are using social media platform TikTok to grow the family business.

Jessica Ball
News

Youths in allegedly stolen car crash in Mooroopna

Police are investigating after a crash in Mooroopna about 11.30 pm on Tuesday night.

Lachlan Durling
News

Greater Shepparton Secondary School records sharp drop in enrolments

Greater Shepparton Secondary College has recorded a sharp drop in enrolments compared to last year, raising concerns numbers will continue to decline.

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic COVID cluster controlled: health chief

Victoria’s health chief has declared a household virus cluster under control with the state recording an almost three-month low of 21 daily infections.

AAP Newswire