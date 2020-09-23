National

Inquiry into Melbourne drug cluster deaths

By AAP Newswire

A bag of 4-fluoro isobutyryl fentanyl synethic drug (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The deaths of a teenager and four men from a rare combination of lethal drugs is being investigated by a Victorian coroner.

They took what they thought was MDMA at separate gatherings across Melbourne between July 2016 and January 2017.

But it was actually a rare and lethal combination of a synthetic hallucinogenic, 25C-NBOMe, and a stimulant known as 4 Fluoroamphetamine.

One of the men, 22-year-old Jordan, was pronounced brain dead on Christmas morning, three days after losing consciousness at a friend's house.

The following month, 23-year-old James jumped off his CBD Melbourne balcony after taking the drugs and telling his friends "f*** this". He died at the scene.

Coroner Paresa Spanos is investigating the lead-up to their deaths, alongside those of 17-year-old Anson, Ilker, 32, and 30-year-old Jason.

Anson suffered seizures after taking the drugs with friends in July 2016 and died in hospital. Ilker died in similar circumstances about five months later.

Jason stopped breathing when he took drugs with his girlfriend in January 2017.

A toxicologist told Wednesday's inquest he rarely saw those particular drugs combined.

"And for good reason because they often lead to fatal outcomes," Dimitri Gerostamoulos, from the Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine, said.

Ms Spanos will hand down her inquest findings at a later date.

Latest articles

News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga this afternoon. Emergency services were called to a home in Barinya St at 1pm after a child was pulled from a pool unresponsive. CPR was performed and continued on the...

Morgan Dyer
News

“When can we reopen?”: Local gym owners desperate for clarity on end to restrictions

Goulburn Valley gym owners are pleading for clarity on when they can reopen, as doors remain shut despite eased COVID-19 restrictions for other industries across regional Victoria. Fitness Australia said it was “extremely disappointed and...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton brings the love for World Peace Day

Lanterns, candles and doves bearing messages of peace were just some of the images streaming across the virtual airwaves on Monday night for World Peace Day in Greater Shepparton. Local families along with people as far away as the Philippines...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire