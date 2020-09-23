Tas offers fresh round of holiday vouchers

Tasmania will hand out a second round of free tourism vouchers after an initial giveaway was snapped up in less than 40 minutes.

The state government on Wednesday announced an extra $5 million was being invested in the coronavirus stimulus scheme.

Residents can claim accommodation vouchers worth $100, and $50 vouchers for experiences such as tours.

About 21,000 vouchers were claimed earlier this month in the first $7.5 million wave of the scheme, and some 800 have already been used.

"The feedback from around the state has been very positive. We're hearing of people visiting the regions, staying mid-week," Premier Peter Gutwein told reporters.

Only people who missed out on the first round or have already used a voucher can apply for the new giveaway, which opens online on September 30 at 7pm.

Tasmania, which has no active coronavirus cases, was the first state to close its borders and could reopen to safe jurisdictions in late October.