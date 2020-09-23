National

Government negotiating on Vic COVID bill

By AAP Newswire

Reason Party MP Fiona Patten (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The Victorian government is negotiating with crossbenchers over its controversial COVID-19 Omnibus bill.

Prominent legal figures have written an open letter, saying some provisions in the bill are "unprecedented, excessive and open to abuse".

Reason Party MP Fiona Patten also will not vote for the bill unless there are amendments.

The government needed cross-bench support earlier this month to extend its emergency powers by six months, after initially wanting a 12-month extension.

"We'll have a good-faith negotiation process with the cross bench as we do on all issues," Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday.

"We saw the results of that when we last went to the parliament with a COVID-related matter.

"Those discussions continue. I don't have an update on where they're at, but our normal practice is to engage meaningfully and in a good-faith way."

The 14 retired judges and QCs said they were "deeply concerned" that the bill went through state parliament's lower house last week.

The bill is due to go before the upper house next month.

There are growing concerns about a section of the bill that gives more powers to authorised officers to detain people, as part of the state government's coronavirus restrictions.

But Mr Andrews again defended the bill on Wednesday, saying there would be sufficient oversight.

"The key point here is that there are structures and oversight and accountabilities, there's a formality to this and, again, the debate can be had on the floor of the parliament," he said.

Ms Patten said she would not vote for the bill in its current form and would probably want it voted on clause by clause.

Mental Health Minister Martin Foley said the detention powers in the bill could be applied to people who have mental health issues.

"You have to deal with the reality that this is a wildly infectious virus," he said.

"A very, very small number of people who may be exposed to it (the virus), in limited circumstances sometimes need - short of compulsory detention for mental health issues, but for their public health wellbeing for themselves and the wider community - those are the kinds of circumstances envisaged for the omnibus bill," he said.

Latest articles

News

Beauty salons back in business in Benalla

Stefanie Lie had only 24 hours to get her beauty salon Benalla Boutique ready for customers again. And she did just that, welcoming back regular clients first thing on Thursday morning. Following Premier Daniel Andrews announcement of easing...

Meg Saultry
News

Peter Walsh on moving to third step

There’s light at the end of the tunnel as regional Victoria comes out of the second wave of coronavirus infections. We’ve all had to make choices we never thought we’d be asked to make. As a member for a regional electorate...

Simon Ruppert
News

Turning Victoria blue

Victoria Police is requesting that Benalla turns blue this September 29 to commemorate Blue Ribbon Day, which this year coincides with Remembrance Day. The day provides the opportunity for the community to say thank you to those who protect and...

Simon Ruppert

MOST POPULAR

National

Nationals MP Anne Webster awarded $900k for Facebook comments

A woman has been ordered to fork out nearly $900,000 for defaming Nationals MP Anne Webster on Facebook.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire