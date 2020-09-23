National

Right-wing extremists under fresh scrutiny

By AAP Newswire

Labor has renewed calls to treat violent right-wing extremists in the same way as members of Islamic State and other terrorist organisations.

Australia's domestic spy agency has revealed an alarming rise in the number of right-wing individuals and groups under its watch.

Up to 40 per cent of ASIO's counter-terrorism work is concentrated on thwarting the far-right threat.

This represents a significant jump over the past four years.

Right-wing extremists are also using the coronavirus crisis and radicalisation techniques pioneered by Islamic State to recruit new members.

And yet Australia is still the odd one out among its intelligence-sharing partners in not officially proscribing any right-wing group as a terrorist organisation.

Putting an organisation on the terror list serves as a public warning and unlocks a suite of potential offences.

People can be targeted for helping groups recruit or train new members, providing support or funding, or aiding their illegal activities.

Labor's home affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally said ASIO had repeatedly warned of the real and growing threat right-wing extremists posed to Australia.

"But the Morrison government is failing to take action," she told AAP on Wednesday.

"Almost half of ASIO's counter-terrorism work is focused on right-wing extremists but the government has failed to proscribe any right-wing extremist groups here - or those overseas with links to Australia - as terrorist organisations.

"We cannot be left in a situation where a right-wing extremist turns their vile ideas into a dangerous, violent terror attack because the government failed to take action."

Australia is the only country inside the Five Eyes intelligence network - which includes the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand - not to have labelled any right-wing extremists as terrorists.

