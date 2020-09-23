National

Minister blames officials for airport deal

By AAP Newswire

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher (file) - AAP

1 of 1

The former urban infrastructure minister has refused to call for public servants to be sacked despite blaming them for spending 10 times market value on a land deal.

Paul Fletcher was the minister responsible when the federal government paid almost $30 million for a 12-hectare plot for the Western Sydney Airport.

A scathing auditor-general's report found it was worth only $3 million and the federal infrastructure department fell short of ethical standards.

Mr Fletcher, now the communications minister, pointed to the auditor-general's finding the department sent a ministerial brief without all the information.

"The question of consequences for individual officials involved in that is really one for the secretary of the department," he told the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.

The department has set up an independent review is looking into "matters of staff conduct".

Mr Fletcher said the brief didn't provide detailed information about the plot's price other than expressing an opinion it was reasonable.

"On the face of that brief, you know, there was nothing that rang alarm bells," he said.

"But the point the auditor-general has made is there's stuff that should have been in the brief that wasn't."

Labor infrastructure spokeswoman Catherine King said it was extraordinary for a Sydney-based minister not to ask basic questions about the land's price.

"It looks like, on the surface of what the audit office have found, that we've either got incompetence on the behalf of ministers and perhaps something a bit more," she told 2SM radio.

Liberal Party donors Tony and Ron Perich's Leppington Pastoral Company owned the plot of land.

Ms King believes the deal stinks.

"I'm hoping it is coincidental that the Leppington Pastoral Company happens to be big donors to the Liberal Party but it does smell a bit," she said.

The price was 22 times higher per hectare than what the NSW government paid for its portion.

The audit office found the department did not exercise appropriate due diligence.

Labor and minor parties have flagged pursuing the issue through parliamentary committees and Senate estimates.

Mr Fletcher is adamant junior and mid-level officials are to blame for the deal.

"It's very clear from the report that the concerns the auditor-general expresses go to the conduct of departmental officials not the minister of the day."

