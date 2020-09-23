National

Qld teens charged over baseball bat attack

By AAP Newswire

The scene of a fatal stabbing and brawl in Zillmere (file image) - AAP

Four teenagers face charges over the baseball bat bashing of a man that's believed to have sparked a murderous brawl in a Brisbane park.

The boys allegedly assaulted the 21-year-old on September 8 at Redbank Plains Shopping Centre in Ipswich, police said on Wednesday.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The four teens allegedly fled in a Mazda 323 hatchback car and Mitsubishi Lancer sedan.

Three 17-year-olds from the Ipswich area have since been charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

A 16-year-old Yeronga boy has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm affray and contravening an order.

The boys are the first people to be charged over the incident, police say

Five days after the assault, three carloads of youths armed with knives and baseball bats attacked another group at a Zillmere park.

Girum Mekonnen, 19, died at the scene on September 13 after the brawl between about 20 African youths.

Paramedics took 11 people to hospital suffering stab wounds and blunt force injuries.

Some of the victims were knifed in their torso, pelvis, head and face.

Police have since charged 13 people with murder.

Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming said at the time it was believed the group was seeking retribution for the September 8 incident.

