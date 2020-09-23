National

NSW Labor bill to end icare exec bonuses

NSW Labor has introduced draft legislation to end executive bonuses at scandal-ridden insurance agency icare.

The opposition's move follows claims that eight icare executives shared $8 million in salaries and bonuses over two years.

NSW opposition spokesman Daniel Mookhey said the State Insurance and Care Governance (Employees) Bill would strip icare of the power to pay its executives more bonuses and introduced it to the upper house on Wednesday morning.

"Icare should never have paid them millions in salaries and bonuses," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agency is an employer-funded workers insurer, owned by the state and overseen by the NSW treasurer, but independent from government. It was one of three organisations that replaced WorkCover in 2015.

It provides workers compensation insurance to more than 326,000 businesses, insuring 3.6 million employees.

The insurance agency has been under scrutiny since July when NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet came under fire after reports of poor financial management and staffing issues with the agency.

There was further scrutiny when it was revealed two icare-paid ministerial staffers had been recruited to work on secondment in his office.

"Icare's top executives ruined the NSW workers compensation scheme," Mr Mookhey said.

"I expect Dominic Perrottet to vote for Labor's legislation. If he doesn't, he's voting to pay icare's top executives more bonuses."

