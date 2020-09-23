National

Qld doctor bailed over bikie drug ring

By AAP Newswire

Roma Street Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

A Brisbane skin specialist accused of more than 160 counts of supplying prescription drugs directly to bikie gangs has been granted bail on a $50,000 surety.

Dr John Robert Ullman, 52, is charged with 162 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, three offences of trafficking dangerous drugs and one charge of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of an offence under the Drugs Misuse Act.

Ullman was granted bail as he appeared by video link in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The qualified general practitioner and skin cancer specialist was arrested during police raids at two medical practices in Fortitude Valley and Chermside.

Detectives seized steroids, prescription drugs and a large sum of cash during the operation.

Police tendered a 14-page objection to bail saying the offences had taken place over two-and-a-half years involving 39 people which made Ullman a significant risk of reoffending.

"It should also be taken into account that it is not just one drug we are talking about, it is testosterone, diazepam and also another unknown drug which suggests that the defendant will continue to commit further offences," prosecutor Hayley Kipps told the court.

"Of serious concern is that some of the supply charges relate to outlaw motorcycle criminal gang members which has an added inherent risk."

Detectives have not ruled out filing further charges against Ullman, the court was told.

Defence lawyer Tyronne Thomas said his client was a married father of three with no criminal history and strong ties to the community.

Despite facing review by the state medical board following his charges, Mr Thomas said Ullman had patients who needed medical treatment.

Magistrate Michael Quinn acknowledged the police case was strong before he granted Ullman bail on strict conditions including a $50,000 surety offered by his wife's parents.

He also ordered Ullman surrender his passport and not travel internationally or travel interstate without consent.

Earlier, Detective Inspector Larissa Miller said unregulated prescription drugs cause significant harm to people who abuse them.

"These drugs were supplied to gang members by a medical practitioner who knew they were going to be onsold within the community for profit," she said on Tuesday.

"The Organised Crime Gangs group continues to target OMCG members and those who facilitate their offending, including people who hold professional positions of trust within our community."

Ullman was remanded for committal callover on November 16.

