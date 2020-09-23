Businessman horse breeder Bob Ingham dies

Sydney businessman, philanthropist and racing industry stalwart Bob Ingham has died at the age of 88.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce our beloved father, Bob Ingham, passed away yesterday at home aged 88 surrounded by his family," a family statement said on Wednesday.

Bob Ingham, along with his brother Jack, built the Inghams company into the largest producer of chickens and turkeys in Australia.

He also co-founded the nation's largest thoroughbred horse racing and breeding operation.

"Bob always had a passion for horse racing. Along with Jack they turned this passion into the largest thoroughbred racing and breeding operation in Australia at the time," the family said.

"He was a pioneer and visionary of his day whose work and legacy will live on for many years.

"His hard work, commitment and philosophy of 'doing the right things and doing things right' underpinned everything he did. He made us very proud. We will miss him greatly."

Inghams, which is headquartered in the southwestern Sydney suburb of Casula, was sold to private equity firm TPG for $880 million in 2013.

Mr Ingham sold the bloodstock operation in 2008 in the biggest deal ever recorded in the history of thoroughbred racing and breeding.

"Bob, along with his brother Jack, made a significant contribution over the past 60 plus years not just to the needs of Liverpool's local population but also the greater southwest Sydney community and ultimately, through one of Australia's home-grown business success of Inghams Enterprises, the wider Australian population," the family said.

Mr Ingham's philanthropy was also well known and respected and his vision for an independent specialist centre for health and medical research facility in Liverpool was realised in 2012, when the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research was opened.

Mr Ingham's wife Norma died 10 years ago and he is survived by children Lyn, Debbie, Robby, and John, as well as 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family says due to COVID-19, the funeral service will be by invitation only.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks people to make a donation to the Ingham Institute for Applied Medical Research.