Man remanded over Queensland arrow attack

By AAP Newswire

A man charged with attempted murder after he allegedly fired an arrow at a teenage girl in a supermarket near Brisbane will remain behind bars.

Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, 25, allegedly shot the 15-year-old in a hand and stomach after walking into Booval Aldi in Ipswich on Tuesday afternoon.

He was not required to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he also faces charges of torture and going armed so as to cause fear.

Bourke did not apply for bail when his case was briefly mentioned and was remanded in custody to reappear in the same court on October 14.

Police say Bourke was wearing a black hoodie and a mask when he was spotted walking from Booval Railway Station along South Station Road holding a compound bow about 4.40pm.

He allegedly shot an arrow at a woman who was jogging but missed.

The Bundamba man then allegedly fired an arrow at a passing car before going into the supermarket where he shot a third arrow, hitting the teenage girl.

The pair did not know each other.

Members of the public restrained Bourke until police arrived.

The teenager was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Queensland Children's Hospital, where she remains in a stable condition.

Outside of court, defence lawyer Dylan Hans said he was unsure if his client would contest the charges.

Police are continuing their investigations at Booval Aldi, which remains closed to the public.

