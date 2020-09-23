National

Class action against Vic hotel security

By AAP Newswire

Rydges on Swanston hotel (file image)

The son of a Victorian COVID-19 victim is suing security companies involved in the state's botched hotel quarantine program.

Nenad Markovic died from coronavirus on August 30. His son, Dragan, is now leading a class action United Security Group and MSS Security.

They provided guards for Melbourne's Rydges Hotel and Stamford Plaza.

In August, 99 per cent of active COVID-19 cases could be traced back to the two hotels housing returned overseas travellers.

Dragan Markovic is suing for psychiatric loss and injury.

A writ filed in Victoria's Supreme Court alleges United Security and MSS Security breached their duty of care by failing to train guards properly or put in place effective infection control measures.

It follows two lawsuits filed against St Basil's Homes for the Aged and Epping Gardens Aged Care over virus deaths in those facilities.

Another two class actions have also been filed over Victoria's COVID-19 restrictions, including by an aspiring Liberal MP.

Fifteen new virus cases were confirmed on Wednesday, alongside five additional deaths.

This takes the state's death toll to 771 and the national figure to 859.

