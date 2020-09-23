National

Australia signs global virus vaccine deal

By AAP Newswire

A scientist working in a laboratory. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia has signed onto a global coronavirus agreement in the hope of gaining early access to dozens of potential vaccines.

The deal guarantees Australia access to enough vaccine doses for up to 50 per cent of the population.

Australia has committed an initial $123 million to be part of the purchasing pool.

"It means that we'll have access to any of potentially dozens and dozens of different vaccines that are being developed," federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Wednesday.

"Australia has contributed, along with over 80 other countries, to have that right."

The deal is in addition to agreements Australia has already struck with vaccine developers at Oxford University and the University of Queensland.

"It's about making sure that we have additional protection, additional access, additional support," Mr Hunt said.

"It's also a facility which means that the developing nations, whether it's in Africa or Asia or Latin America, will be guaranteed access.

"And that protects Australia by protecting the world, as well as doing the right humanitarian thing."

The COVAX facility was established by the World Health Organisation and other international agencies.

It aims to ensure equitable access to safe and effective coronavirus vaccines.

This is Australia's second commitment to the facility after donating $80 million in August to provide doses to developing countries.

As well as allocations for individual countries, 10 per cent of manufactured doses will be retained to respond to sporadic outbreaks across the globe.

Latest articles

World

Trump accuses China of unleashing ‘plague’

US President Donald Trump has told the United Nations General Assembly that it hold China accountable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
World

US coronavirus death toll reaches 200,000

The United States has reached a grim milestone, with 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 - and the real toll may be even higher.

AAP Newswire
World

US, Europe arrest 179 in dark web takedown

Law enforcement officials say they have arrested 179 people and seized more than $A9.1 million in a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the dark web.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic COVID cluster controlled: health chief

Victoria’s health chief has declared a household virus cluster under control with the state recording an almost three-month low of 21 daily infections.

AAP Newswire