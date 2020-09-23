National

Bush search continues for lost Vic boy

By AAP Newswire

People wanting to help search for a missing boy in dense Victorian bushland have been told by police to stay away for safety reasons.

A group of about 50 gathered at the Warburton police station east of Melbourne on Wednesday morning, wanting to volunteer.

But Victoria Police told them to go home and help instead by spreading word on social media.

William Wall, 14, left his Launching Place home before 7am on Tuesday to go for his daily walk in the Yarra Ranges.

The teenager told his family he would be gone for 15 minutes but didn't return.

William, who has high-functioning autism and is verbal, left home without his mobile phone.

Victoria Police spokesman Glenn Manison said there were already 100 police and State Emergency Services personnel involved who had experience searching for people in wet and rough terrain.

"We thank the public for their calls to assistance but it's best to leave it to the experts," he told AAP.

The local weather deteriorated on Wednesday, with rain falling.

Earlier on Wednesday, police Inspector Jason Goddard said search organisers were trying to work out how to factor in the state's coronavirus restrictions.

"We live in different times. We have to be very conscious of the COVID overlay with all this planning," he told 3AW radio.

Police are urging locals to check their homes and outbuildings.

The air and ground search involves police, including some on horseback, as well as the SES and Bush Search and Rescue.

William's father was emotional on Wednesday as he thanked the search effort.

"The police, the SES are doing a top job, and people are getting out there and his brothers' mates are just all over the place," he said.

He added if William was found, they should speak to the boy calmly.

Mr Wall also thanked locals for their help.

"Just say his mum wants to talk to him - he probably responds a bit better than coming to me, in most cases," he said.

"Just come home - we want you home.

"I'd never want to be in this situation, but man, the people around here are fantastic.

"This has just blown me away."

William has two older brothers, Jake and Harrison, and a younger sister, Sophie.

Mr Wall said William loved exercise and could easily run for 20km.

He said anyone leaving food out for his son should opt for protein bars or fruit, not junk food.

Searchers have been concentrating on the Warburton Rail Trail, which runs about 40km from Lilydale to Warburton and covers difficult terrain, and the O'Shannassy Aqueduct Trail above Warburton.

William is described as 177cm tall, with a lean build, mousy brown hair and a lazy right eye.

His family said he was wearing a dark hooded jumper, dark-coloured track pants, black runners and had a CamelBak hydration backpack.

William's disappearance comes three months after another teenage boy with non-verbal autism was rescued after two nights in freezing bushland near Mt Disappointment.

William Callaghan, 14, was found by local bushman Ben Gibbs. He was suffering from exposure and a few injuries but otherwise well.

