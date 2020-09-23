ADF withdrawal from Qld border not payback

Australian soldiers will be removed from Queensland's coronavirus border checkpoints in a move the federal government denies is "payback" against the state's Labor government.

Australian Defence Force personnel have been offered to states and territories to help with border checks in an arrangement that will end on September 30.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the armed forces will continue to assist in other ways around the country, including with hotel quarantine and contact tracing.

"This was a time-limited approach and as Queensland begins to lift its border restrictions I think that's great news for NSW, it's great news for Queensland, it's great news for Australia," he told Nine's Today program.

The move comes a day after the Queensland government announced it would extended its border bubble 100km into NSW to ease border crossings to 152,000 more people from October 1.

Mr Hunt denied the withdrawal was "payback" against the state's Labor government designed to coincide with a predicted surge in cross-border traffic.

"No, this was the agreement that was reached in August and we'll continue to provide the support," he said.

"Where states and territories have needed support, we have provided that support and our defence force has worked incredibly well."

Mr Hunt wouldn't comment on whether the ADF deployment along the border would be extended if the Queensland government requested it, saying military movements were up to the prime minister.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said police officers would need to be hauled in to fill the positions.

The ADF has reportedly said that troops were needed elsewhere to prepare for the storm season.

"The federal government and the military have given us the reason that they are so short-staffed and under-resourced that they aren't able to assist any longer," Mr Leavers told the Courier-Mail.

"What good is having the military and the ADF when they don't seem to be able to do two things at once? It all sounds really bizarre from the federal government."

More than 300 soldiers will continue to oversee quarantine hotels in Queensland.