National

ADF set to finish up Qld border duty tasks

By AAP Newswire

A motorcyclist is stopped by an ADF member at Coolangatta. - AAP

1 of 1

Australian soldiers are due to be removed from Queensland's coronavirus border checkpoints in a move a local police union says is "disappointing".

Australian Defence Force personnel have been offered to states and territories to help with border checks in an arrangement that will end on September 30.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers told the Courier-Mail officers would need to be hauled in to fill the positions.

The ADF reportedly said its soldiers were needed elsewhere to prepare for the storm season.

"I find it really disappointing when Queensland is finally opening borders and emerging on the other side of the battle with COVID-19 that the federal government and the military have given us the reason that they are so short-staffed and under-resourced that they aren't able to assist any longer," Mr Leavers said.

"What good is having the military and the ADF when they don't seem to be able to do two things at once? It all sounds really bizarre from the federal government."

More than 300 soldiers will continue to oversee quarantine hotels in Queensland.

