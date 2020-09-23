National

SA confirms border reopening with NSW

By AAP Newswire

SA Premier Steven Marshall - AAP

South Australia's planned border reopening with NSW will officially go ahead after another day of promising COVID-19 figures.

The border restrictions with NSW will lift at midnight after the state recorded its second day of no community transmission cases of COVID-19.

NSW residents travelling to SA will no longer have to go into 14 days of self-isolation so long as they do not enter via Victoria.

"We were delighted when we saw the information that came through from NSW Health on yesterday's new infections," SA Premier Steven Marshall said on Wednesday.

"Last week it was the ACT, this week it is NSW. It has been an enormous impediment on business, on families, on family reunification and that is going to be gone as of midnight tonight."

The prospect of the border relaxations has already boosted the domestic aviation industry with more flights to resume in coming weeks.

It comes after SA lifted the quarantine requirements for people coming from the ACT last week.

Virgin Australia plans to resume daily flights between Sydney and Adelaide - from three a week now - from October 2, and will offer three flights a week between Canberra and Adelaide from October 12.

The airline has flagged adding even more flights from November.

Qantas and its budget airline Jetstar are also expected to add flights between Sydney and Adelaide this week.

The long-awaited decision on SA's border with NSW was made at Tuesday's meeting of the state's transition committee and came after initial plans to lift the isolation measures were stalled for weeks because of a cluster of coronavirus cases in Sydney.

"That's going to be an absolute boon for our economy in South Australia but most importantly, creating more jobs," Mr Marshall said.

"We know that we have still thousands of people who have lost their jobs since the coronavirus hit back in March. My number one priority now is to get as many of those back into employment as safely as I possibly can."

SA health officials had examined the case of an infected Sydney taxi driver but were satisfied it was a risk that NSW could be manage.

Anyone travelling between SA and NSW has been urged to keep a close eye on the latest COVID-19 information and to wear masks on planes.

