SA confident on border reopening with NSW

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall is confident the state's planned border reopening with NSW will go head after he got a preliminary update of its coronavirus case count.

"I got an update towards the middle of last night and there hadn't been anything reported so we're pretty confident it is going to happen," he told Nine Network on Wednesday.

SA plans to lift its COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW from midnight on Wednesday, dropping the two-week quarantine requirement, so long as the state reports no cases of community transmission in the past 24 hours.

"We still want to check out any new infections in NSW through to midnight last night," Mr Marshall said.

"But NSW has been doing extraordinarily well. We can't wait to welcome people from NSW with open arms."

The prospect of the border relaxations has already boosted the domestic aviation industry with more flights to resume in coming weeks.

Last week SA lifted the quarantine requirements for people coming from the ACT and now looks likely to do the same for travellers from NSW on Thursday.

Virgin Australia plans to resume daily flights between Sydney and Adelaide - from three a week now - from October 2, and will offer three flights a week between Canberra and Adelaide from October 12.

The airline has flagged adding even more flights from November.

Qantas and its budget airline Jetstar are also expected to add flights between Sydney and Adelaide this week.

The long-awaited decision on SA's border with NSW was made at Tuesday's meeting of the state's transition committee and came after initial plans to lift the isolation measures were stalled for weeks because of a cluster of coronavirus cases in Sydney.

"This is going to be a relief that will be felt across our state, from an economic perspective and from a family perspective," Mr Marshall said on Tuesday.

"We know that this has been a massive burden on the business community and also on families and individuals."

SA health officials had examined the case of an infected Sydney taxi driver but were satisfied it was a risk that NSW could be manage.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the decision to ease the border measures came after 14 days of no community transmission in NSW involving cases with an unknown origin.

"I know people will be concerned about the taxi driver. But I'm very confident that person is not representative of community transmission," she said.

Professor Spurrier has urged anyone travelling between SA and NSW to keep a close eye on the latest information in relation to coronavirus cases in Sydney and called for all travellers on planes to wear masks.

SA reported no new cases on Tuesday and has no active infections.