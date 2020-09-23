Melbourne virus rules could ease quicker

National

Melbourne has a glimmer of hope that its stage four coronavirus restrictions will be eased quicker than planned.

As the crucial 14-day average for new cases dropped below 30 for Melbourne, Premier Daniel Andrews was asked if the government might go further than planned on Sunday, when any relaxing of restrictions are set to be announced.

"Yes, I am. But I'm not in a position to give you the full list of what we're looking at," the premier replied.

Victoria had another five coronavirus deaths, taking the state toll to 771 and the national figure to 859, as new cases dropped to 15.

The 14-day new case average for Melbourne also dropped below 30 to 29.4, while it is down to 1.1 for regional areas.

There was also good news on cases with an unknown source over 14 days, with that figure dropping to 41 in Melbourne.

There are none in regional Victoria.

Authorities want Melbourne's new case average between 30 and 50 before they consider easing restrictions next Monday, with an announcement expected on Sunday.

Some Melbourne measures were eased on September 14.

Under the government roadmap's September 28 changes announced earlier this month, public gatherings would be allowed for five people from two households.

Schools, childcare and some workplaces would open, along with outdoor pools, while personal trainers could operate with two clients.

There could be outdoor religious services for up to five people, plus a leader.

Also on Wednesday, the state government announced an extra $21.3 million in funding for mental health services.

Mr Andrews also clarified rules around Melbourne residents who worked in regional areas, given the difference in coronavirus restrictions.

They must have a valid worker's permit and they must comply with Melbourne's stricter measures.

For example, a Melbourne worker cannot go to a regional restaurant for a meal.

