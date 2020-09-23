Tas whale rescue mission enters second day

A mission to save surviving pilot whales from a pod stranded on Tasmania's remote west coast will resume for a second day.

Roughly 25 whales from the 270-strong pod were guided to freedom by boats fitted with special slings on Tuesday.

The group became stuck on sandbars at Macquarie Harbour on Monday and authorities say about one third have since perished.

A more accurate toll is expected on Wednesday morning after rescuers assess the scene from a helicopter using infra-red technology.

About 60 skilled rescuers have braved the icy waters to assist the whales out of the harbour.

Experts have labelled the operation "one of the trickiest" due to the number of animals and unique tides in the area.

One rescued whale had to be helped a second time after it became stranded again.

Cool and overcast weather has aided the whales' chances of survival, with Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon saying some of the "robust" species could survive for days.

Dr Carlyon said pilot whales are highly social and could be heard calling out to each other in distress.

"The behaviour, vocalisations, of animals nearby definitely influences the behaviour of others," he said.

The pod may have been drawn into the coast to feed, or by the misadventure of one or two, he added.

Authorities are deliberating how to handle the grim task of getting rid of the carcasses.