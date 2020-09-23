National

380 pilot whales dead in Tas stranding

By AAP Newswire

Some 380 pilot whales have died on Tasmania's remote west coast in what experts say is the largest mass stranding ever recorded in Australia.

Dedicated rescuers have been able to free 50 whales from sandbars at Macquarie Harbour, while about 30 remain stuck and fighting for life.

A 270-strong pod became stranded on Monday morning, while a separate group of 200 was spotted on Wednesday, pushing the tally to about 470.

The latter group was quickly confirmed dead.

"This is definitely the biggest (mass stranding) in Tasmania and we believe it is the biggest in Australia," wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon said.

Efforts to save the few remaining whales using specialist slings will continue until the last one perishes.

"While they're still alive and in water there is still hope for them, but as time goes on they became more fatigued," Parks and Wildlife manager Nic Deka said.

Authorities are now contemplating how to manage the grim task of disposing of carcasses.

The mass stranding has surpassed a 1996 event at Dunsborough in Western Australia involving 320 pilot whales.

The previous biggest stranding in Tasmania was in 1935, when 294 long-finned pilot whales beached at Stanley in the northwest.

Dr Carlyon was optimistic the rescued whales would be able to regroup in the ocean and function as normal.

"This would have been a hugely stressful event for those animals (but) they will reform those social bonds," he said.

Pilot whales are an exceptionally social species and can travel in groups of 1000.

Marine scientist Dr Vanessa Pirotta told AAP the pod may have followed one or two individuals, but the reason for their demise will probably never be known.

"The ability for them to stick together and follow the leader is something we see often with these animals, which is why it is so heartbreaking to see them stranded," she said.

Despite the stranding occurring on Monday, rescue efforts in the icy waters didn't begin until Tuesday after crews had formed a plan.

"With any event on this scale, there needs to be a proper assessment," Mr Deka said.

"If people haven't been trained and do not have the expertise, they could easily jeopardise the health of the animals they are trying to save."

The rescue has been complicated by the harbour's tricky tides, which are driven by atmospheric conditions rather than the moon.

