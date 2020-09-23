Zero community cases of COVID-19 in NSW

NSW has recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, likely paving the way for NSW residents to travel to South Australia from midnight.

After being closed to NSW for almost six months, people travelling to SA will no longer have to go into 14 days of self-isolation, once the SA government confirms the change.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said there had been no new COVID-19 cases recorded within the NSW community from the 16,759 people tested in the 24-hours to 8pm on Tuesday.

It's the second day in a row with no community transmission. The last time NSW had consecutive days without community transmission was July 3-5.

There were six cases of COVID-19 recorded in returned travellers who were confined to hotel quarantine.

SA Premier Premier Steven Marshall said on Tuesday the borders would reopen to NSW residents from midnight if there was no community transmission in NSW.

Ms Berejiklian said she was hopeful the Queensland border restrictions would also be completely removed sooner rather than later.

"I hope the Queensland government takes that final step in in getting rid of the border because the evidence is certainly indicating that it can. And, and I feel more confident after yesterday that that could be sooner than I anticipated," she said on Wednesday.

The new numbers were a good result for the state but she continued to urged vigilance.

"Obviously we'd like to see that testing rate ... higher," she said.

NSW was entering into a high-risk period with school holidays starting this weekend.

"Our population will be more mobile than we have been since about February this year," she said.

NSW was also preparing to boost the number of returning international travellers to 3000 people a week from next week, she said.

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the last unknown local source of COVID-19 infection was on September 7.

"So whilst we have had cases reported recently we have been able to identify the source of those," she said.

"So very pleasing numbers but it is now time for complacency. We do continue to as the community to work with us to get those testing rates up high," she said.

The virus was likely still circulating undetected and it remained imperative that anyone with mild symptoms get tested immediately.

She said health authorities continued working with the taxi industry to improve the ability to track passengers after the recent COVID-19 diagnosis of a taxi driver, saying the COVIDsafe app had not been useful in the case.

"So the QR code, we think is particularly useful in a taxi environment because it means it's something you can quickly do in the back of the back of the taxi that doesn't impede your journey".

She encouraged all businesses to introduce the QR technology as it eliminated the need for customers to touch public surfaces.

"We understood that some cases of the disease were being transmitted from holding similar surfaces like a pen or a keyboard. So, our preference is obviously for more businesses to use those codes, where everybody has the handheld device as opposed to sharing," she said.

NSW Health is treating 74 COVID-19 cases, including three in intensive care, one of whom is being ventilated.