SA preparing for midnight opening to NSW

South Australia's borders are set to open to NSW at midnight if there are no new cases of community transmission of COVID-19.

After being closed to NSW for almost six months, people travelling to SA from NSW will no longer have to go into 14 days of self-isolation.

SA Premier Steven Marshall says he's confident the reopening will go ahead at midnight.

"Look, I got an update towards the middle of last night and there hadn't been anything reported through so we're pretty confident it is going to happen," he told Nine's Today show on Wednesday.

"We're very hopeful that's going to be the case. We'll do final checks," he said.

Meanwhile, NSW health authorities are pushing to get daily COVID-19 testing rates above 20,000 after a recent dip in numbers sparked concern people are becoming complacent.

The state on Tuesday recorded its first day with no locally acquired cases since July 8 but NSW Health said testing numbers had declined in recent weeks.

There were 7616 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday and authorities warning if people don't come forward "we can't keep the pandemic at bay".

NSW Health wants to see daily testing numbers above 20,000, particularly in southwestern Sydney before the school holidays.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing numbers usually picked back up on Wednesdays but reiterated her calls for people to come forward the day they start getting symptoms.

She said NSW could only beat the virus if testing rates were increased.

"We can't be complacent ... Last time we were complacent the Victorian situation came up," she said.

Ms Berejiklian also called on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to consider opening up to the whole of NSW after Ms Palaszczuk announced the Sunshine State would shift its border zone 100km further south from October 1.

The relaxation of restrictions is a big win after months of squabbling between the two premiers.

Queensland will review its decision to bar the majority of NSW from entering the Sunshine State at the end of the month.