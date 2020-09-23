NSW push for 20,000 daily virus tests

NSW health authorities are striving for daily COVID-19 testing rates above 20,000 after a recent dip in numbers sparked concern people are becoming complacent.

The state on Tuesday recorded its first day with no locally acquired cases since July 8, but NSW Health said testing numbers have declined in recent weeks.

There were 7616 tests in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, and authorities are warning that if people don't come forward "we can't keep the pandemic at bay".

NSW Health wants to see daily testing numbers above 20,000 - particularly in southwestern Sydney ahead of the school holidays.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said testing numbers usually pick back up on Wednesdays, but reiterated her calls for people to come forward the day they start getting symptoms.

She added that NSW can only beat the virus if testing rates are increased.

"We can't be complacent ... Last time we were complacent the Victorian situation came up," she said.

Ms Berejiklian also called on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to consider opening up to the whole of NSW after Ms Palaszczuk announced the Sunshine State would shift its border zone 100 kilometres further south from October 1.

The relaxation of restrictions is a big win after months of squabbling between the two premiers.

Queensland will review its decision to bar the majority of NSW from entering the Sunshine State at the end of the month.

South Australia will also lift its COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW from midnight on Wednesday, meaning people will no longer be required to isolate for 14 days.

NSW did record two new COVID-19 cases in the last reporting period but both were in hotel quarantine.