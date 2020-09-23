National

Melburnians eye freedom as states open up

By AAP Newswire

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt (file) - AAP

Australians will soon be able to move around more freely as state borders open up and Victorian restrictions ease earlier than planned.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt is hopeful greater freedoms will deliver a psychological boost.

"We've seen very significant reports about the lockdown implications of mental health," Mr Hunt told the ABC.

"We want to give Australians back the best mental health conditions, the best ability to get their lives back, but in a COVID-safe way."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed he will go further than previously planned in easing restrictions this weekend, thanks to declining case numbers and strong testing rates.

Mr Hunt wants sole traders such as gardeners and maintenance staff allowed back to work as the premier speeds up his road to recovery.

"These are critical steps forward," he said.

"We'd like the roadmap to be accelerated as quickly as is safely possible."

Victoria recorded 15 new coronavirus cases and another five deaths on Wednesday.

The state's 14-day rolling average is now under 30 and the number of cases with no known sources continues to decline.

NSW recorded six new cases, all of whom were returned overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are only five active coronavirus remaining in Queensland, with no new infections recorded overnight.

Queensland has added five more northern NSW councils to its border bubble, while South Australia is also reopening to NSW after lifting restrictions for the ACT.

The Northern Territory is offering interstate travellers up to $1000 to visit the Top End during the wet season.

Tasmania is considering opening its borders to some states before the end of October.

Despite travel restrictions easing in many parts of the country, Western Australia is maintaining its hardline stance.

Premier Mark McGowan is adamant the border won't reopen until NSW and Victoria go 28 days without community transmission.

"Keeping COVID out, having a hard border and getting our economy back up and functional within the borders is working," he said.

