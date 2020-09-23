Qld dampens hopes of reopening NSW border

Queensland is unlikely to throw open its border to all of NSW before the end of October, despite reopening to the southern state's far north and the ACT.

The state announced plans to extend its travel bubble 100km into NSW on Tuesday after noting very few cases of COVID-19 north of Sydney in recent months.

About 152,000 residents of Byron Shire, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Glenn Innes will be allowed to freely travel in Queensland from October 1.

ACT residents will also be allowed to fly into the Sunshine State without having to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine from Thursday.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has dampened hopes that the rest of NSW including Sydney will be allowed into her state before the end of October.

"That's a decision made at the end of each month, so we've made that decision for the end of this month," Dr Young said.

She said NSW must go for 28 days without a case of community transmission of the virus before it will be safe to reopen the border. NSW recorded no new cases of community transmission on Tuesday, the first time since July 8.

Dr Young flagged that it was always possible the health risk criteria for opening the NSW border could change.

"Nothing with this virus is ever locked in, in absolute stone, because we're still learning things," Dr Young said.

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington welcomed the border bubble extension, but said the timing wasn't consistent with the government's messaging about reviewing the borders at the end of the month in line with health advice.

She suggested the decision was related to opinion polls ahead of the October 31 state election.

"In one breath she's saying she making decisions at the end of the month based on health advice and here we are, in the middle of September, based on taxpayer-funded polling she's changed her mind," Ms Frecklington said.

"Which is it premier? Is it based on health advice or based on taxpayer-funded polling."

Dr Young insisted the border zone widening was separate to the decision about reopening the border to all of NSW, which Queensland has declared as a COVID-19 hotspot.

"This is not about hotspots. This is about looking at the border and where people have that closer relationship with Queensland," she said.

Queenslanders go to the polling booths on October 31.