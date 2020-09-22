National

Second search for timber boat off SA coast

By AAP Newswire

STEVEN MARSHALL COVID-19 PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

A timber-hulled fishing boat, which sparked a major search off the South Australian coast earlier this month, is missing again amid bad weather and rough seas.

Authorities launched a second search for the Margrel on Tuesday morning after a man on board, believed to be Tony Higgins, reported it was taking water off Granite Island, south of Adelaide.

Police began a search with a helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft, with volunteers from Sea Rescue also involved.

However, the on-water search efforts were halted after several hours due to bad weather.

Mr Higgins, and another man Derek Robinson, were the subject of a major search south of Port Lincoln earlier this month after nothing was heard from the pair for several days.

Their boat was eventually spotted off the SA Coorong and towed to shore.

The 57-year-old was subsequently fined $1000 fine for having insufficient safety equipment and no boat operators licence. He insisted he didn't ask to be rescued and that the pair "knew exactly where we were".

SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said while search operations would always be conducted there was an "element of frustration" that the state's resources had been called on again.

He said the first search cost in the order of $650,000.

"Search and rescue efforts will always be undertaken but there is an obligation that sits with all of us to act in a way that doesn't put ourselves at risk," Mr Stevens said.

"It's unfortunate we are doing this again for the same person in such a short period of time."

A plane from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority joined the search on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedics and police also remained on standby on shore.

Latest articles

News

New murals brighten up Tongala Post Office

For Ms Wilson, it was the opportunity to recognise a chance encounter through her piece, called Family Tree

Lachlan Durling
News

The Massage Salon in Cobram faces six-week rebuild after fire

The Massage Salon in Cobram caught fire in a freak accident overnight last Tuesday. Towels combusted through the night on September 15 causing the entire shop to be engulfed in flames, resulting in what owner Darren McAllister can only describe as...

Liam Nash
News

Economics expert Quiggin at Wisteria talk

A former Federal Government adviser will speak on the Australian economy and climate change at this weekend’s Beneath the Wisteria online meeting. Meeting convenor Robert McLean said Queensland University economics professor John Quiggin had...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic COVID cluster controlled: health chief

Victoria’s health chief has declared a household virus cluster under control with the state recording an almost three-month low of 21 daily infections.

AAP Newswire