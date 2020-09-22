National

Alleged drug kingpin OK to attend wedding

By AAP Newswire

General view of the Supreme Court building (file image) - AAP

A man allegedly linked to a transnational drugs syndicate has been given the all-clear to attend a wedding in Sydney's southwest and celebrate his wedding anniversary at an up-market hotel in the CBD while on bail.

Justice Richard Button on Tuesday varied the bail conditions placed on Frank Farrugia, 36, allowing him to attend the marriage ceremony in Camden later this month before spending two nights with his wife at The Langham in early October.

Justice Button said he would allow Farrugia this "indulgence" as the previous bail conditions, which included a $1 million surety, evening curfew, and electronic monitoring, had not been breached.

Farrugia was accused of "extremely serious drug dealing" and dealing with an "enormous amount of cash said to be the proceeds of crime".

"This man has been charged with exceptionally serious offences and if convicted ... he'll certainly spend many years of his life in custody," Justice Button told the NSW Supreme Court.

"(But) it is difficult to see how these variations could assist him to escape judgment."

Farrugia, who did not attend the hearing, has been charged with two counts of supplying a commercial quantity of drugs - MDMA and amphetamines - knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime, and knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group.

The Erina Heights man cannot - except for the wedding and anniversary - leave his residence between 9pm and 7am, depart NSW, or go within one kilometre of any international departure points in Australia.

He has also surrendered his passport, must not be in possession of any blackberry phone, cypher device, or any encrypted device, and must report daily to police.

Farrugia will next face Central Local Court on October 28.

