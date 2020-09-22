National

Lawyers want conflict zone regime repealed

By AAP Newswire

Women buying food in a refugee camp in Syria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Australian lawyers have urged federal politicians to scrap laws aimed at restricting movement into high-risk foreign conflict zones.

The laws are designed to stop Australians travelling to places like Syria to fight with or support terror organisations such as Islamic State.

The Law Council of Australia supports the powers in principle but argues the existing laws are far too broad.

Council president Pauline Wright said the threshold for declaring an area off limits was too low, and criminal liability for entering or remaining in such a place was inappropriate and excessive.

Ms Wright said the offence criminalised a person's mere presence in a designated area, which need not be under the control of a terror group for travel to be outlawed.

She told a parliamentary inquiry enforcement of the laws was heavily reliant on discretion from law enforcement agencies and ministers, particularly given the limited list of exceptions.

"The limited scope of this exception has the potential to have a harsh and oppressive effect on individuals who are present in a declared area for reasons entirely unrelated to terrorism," Ms Wright said on Tuesday.

"The imposition of an evidential burden on a defendant to establish their sole purpose of their travel may also be insurmountable."

The council wants the declared areas regime to be repealed, urging the Commonwealth to rely instead on other offences in the criminal code.

Otherwise, Ms Wright asked for various changes to be made, including requiring the foreign affairs minister to apply before declaring an area out of bounds.

The declared area provisions are due to expire in September 2021.

No areas are currently listed but between 2015 and 2017, the al-Raqqa province of Syria and Mosul district of Iraq were both listed, due to the prevalence of Islamic State fighters.

The laws have been used to deter Australians from travelling to foreign conflict zones as well as prosecuting foreign fighters on their return.

"Despite travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 response, terrorism remains a considerable threat to Australia," committee chairman Andrew Hastie said.

"It is important to continue to review Australia's national security and counter-terrorism powers to ensure that we are effectively managing the ongoing security threat posed by returning foreign fighters."

Latest articles

Sport

Sport is back on the agenda. But what is actually returning?

With eased restrictions in regional Victoria, talk now turns to what can actually return at the local sporting level. The Ensign will compile any events happening in the region over the coming weeks. If your club has any events coming up, let us...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Past glory: When did your club win its last premiership flag?

Grand final week is usually a rolling celebration of the hard work it takes to make the deciding game of the season. After premierships are run and won, the celebrations continue for half of those involved and the commiserations begin for the...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Benalla basketball welcomes sports return

Benalla’s junior basketball community has welcomed last week’s state government announcement easing restrictions. It means there isn’t long now until players can return to the court - and see their friends again. Missing in-person schooling...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire