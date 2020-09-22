Lawyers want conflict zone regime repealed

Australian lawyers have urged federal politicians to scrap laws aimed at restricting movement into high-risk foreign conflict zones.

The laws are designed to stop Australians travelling to places like Syria to fight with or support terror organisations such as Islamic State.

The Law Council of Australia supports the powers in principle but argues the existing laws are far too broad.

Council president Pauline Wright said the threshold for declaring an area off limits was too low, and criminal liability for entering or remaining in such a place was inappropriate and excessive.

Ms Wright said the offence criminalised a person's mere presence in a designated area, which need not be under the control of a terror group for travel to be outlawed.

She told a parliamentary inquiry enforcement of the laws was heavily reliant on discretion from law enforcement agencies and ministers, particularly given the limited list of exceptions.

"The limited scope of this exception has the potential to have a harsh and oppressive effect on individuals who are present in a declared area for reasons entirely unrelated to terrorism," Ms Wright said on Tuesday.

"The imposition of an evidential burden on a defendant to establish their sole purpose of their travel may also be insurmountable."

The council wants the declared areas regime to be repealed, urging the Commonwealth to rely instead on other offences in the criminal code.

Otherwise, Ms Wright asked for various changes to be made, including requiring the foreign affairs minister to apply before declaring an area out of bounds.

The declared area provisions are due to expire in September 2021.

No areas are currently listed but between 2015 and 2017, the al-Raqqa province of Syria and Mosul district of Iraq were both listed, due to the prevalence of Islamic State fighters.

The laws have been used to deter Australians from travelling to foreign conflict zones as well as prosecuting foreign fighters on their return.

"Despite travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 response, terrorism remains a considerable threat to Australia," committee chairman Andrew Hastie said.

"It is important to continue to review Australia's national security and counter-terrorism powers to ensure that we are effectively managing the ongoing security threat posed by returning foreign fighters."