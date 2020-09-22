National

Vic stabbing murder accused granted bail

By AAP Newswire

Robert Richter QC (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A teenager who allegedly stabbed a man to death in a Melbourne gang brawl has been granted bail.

Lindim Aliti, 18, is charged with murdering 20-year-old Thomas Tran in the fight at Oakleigh on June 29.

Prosecutors said Mr Tran was unarmed when he was stabbed from behind three times, including in the heart, during the brawl involving about 20 young men.

Aliti was allegedly summoned to the incident via Snapchat and had a knife. His friends are accused of helping him flee and destroying his phone's SIM card.

He was granted bail in Victoria's Supreme Court on Tuesday, after Robert Richter QC argued the teen was at risk of dying in custody because of his epilepsy.

Mr Richter also argued there was no evidence to show Aliti was a gang member or participated in any gang activities.

"Except on this night," Justice Paul Coghlan quipped.

While the judge did not excuse the behaviour of Mr Tran and his group in the incident, he said "if it hadn't been for gang activity, this young man would still be alive".

Mr Richter said Aliti had gone to sit in front of a police station for a few minutes after the fight.

"That is not a situation in which the gang gets together and tries to get him away," the lawyer said.

He also said Aliti was prone to epileptic fits during his sleep and was at risk of death if he remained in custody.

The teen was bailed on a $600,000 surety offered against his family's house.

Aliti cannot use Snapchat and must abide by a curfew regardless of COVID-19 restrictions. He also cannot go to the suburb of Oakleigh.

The court was told a number of people involved in the brawl remain under investigation. Some of Aliti's associates are accused of making false statements to police.

The teen is due to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on December 18.

Latest articles

Sport

Sport is back on the agenda. But what is actually returning?

With eased restrictions in regional Victoria, talk now turns to what can actually return at the local sporting level. The Ensign will compile any events happening in the region over the coming weeks. If your club has any events coming up, let us...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Past glory: When did your club win its last premiership flag?

Grand final week is usually a rolling celebration of the hard work it takes to make the deciding game of the season. After premierships are run and won, the celebrations continue for half of those involved and the commiserations begin for the...

Benalla Ensign
Sport

Benalla basketball welcomes sports return

Benalla’s junior basketball community has welcomed last week’s state government announcement easing restrictions. It means there isn’t long now until players can return to the court - and see their friends again. Missing in-person schooling...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire