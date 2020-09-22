National

State funeral for John Fahey on Friday

By AAP Newswire

A state funeral will be held on Friday at Sydney's St Mary's Cathedral to honour the life and service of former NSW premier John Fahey.

Due to COVID-19 the service will be limited to family and invited guests only, but the requiem mass will be streamed online from 11am for the community to watch.

The mass will be celebrated by Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher.

Mr Fahey was NSW premier from 1992 to 1995 and played a key role in the bid for Sydney to host the 2000 Olympic Games before going on to become federal finance minister.

He died on September 12 after a battle with leukemia.

A memorial service for family, friends and colleagues will be held later in his home town of Bowral in the NSW Southern Highlands, where he went to school and raised his family with wife Colleen.

He will be buried privately after the mass on Friday away from the media spotlight.

The funeral service and mass can be watched on www.nsw.gov.au/statefuneral.

