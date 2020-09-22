National

Virus testing sites shut as winds lash Vic

By AAP Newswire

Coronavirus testing facility in Clyde, Melbourne - AAP



Two COVID-19 testing sites in Melbourne's outer southeast have been closed as wild winds lash parts of Victoria.

The drive-through sites at Casey Fields and Pakenham Recreation Reserve were shut on Tuesday due to the high winds.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the sites' open marquees made the structures potential hazards, while staff could also struggle to write notes in the blustery conditions.

Nearby testing sites in Clyde, Berwick and Beaconsfield remain open.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds up to 100km/h as a cold front crosses the state.

Peak gusts of 85km/h were recorded at Wilsons Promontory and Hotham Airport on Tuesday morning.

The bureau says sudden gusts of 100km/h are possible for areas including Melbourne and the regional cities of Warrnambool, Ballarat, Geelong, Traralgon and Moe.

"Winds will ease below warning threshold within an hour or two of the passage of the cold front although only gradually ease across alpine areas later tonight or early Wednesday morning," it said.

