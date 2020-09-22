Third Vic virus test site shut over winds

Wild winds are continuing to wreak havoc on COVID-19 testing centres in Melbourne's southeast, with a third site forced to close.

Peninsula Health confirmed on Tuesday afternoon its clinic outside the Frankston Basketball Stadium in Seaford had shut temporarily due to strong winds.

"We'll reopen this testing location, as soon as it is deemed safe for our staff and our community," it tweeted.

Two other test sites, drive-through setups at Casey Fields and Pakenham Recreation Reserve, were shut earlier on Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the sites' open marquees made the structures potential hazards, while staff could also struggle to write notes in the blustery conditions.

Nearby sites in Clyde, Berwick and Beaconsfield were kept open to allow residents to be tested, DHHS said.

As a cold front crosses the state, the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds up to 100km/h.

Gusts in excess of 90km/h were recorded at Mount William, Mount Gellibrand, Gelantipy, Mount Hotham and Omeo on Tuesday afternoon.

Closer to the city, Melbourne Airport had a top gust of 87km/h.

The weather warning has been cancelled for southwest and Wimmera districts, but remains in place for west and south Gippsland as well as parts of central, East Gippsland, north central and northeast areas.

That includes Melbourne and the regional towns of Wonthaggi, Bacchus Marsh, Morwell, Traralgon and Moe.