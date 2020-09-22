National

Tomato tin importer claims Gobbo fraud

By AAP Newswire

Tomato tins containing ecstasy (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Major drug trafficker Saverio Zirilli was the victim of a fraud committed by police and to spend another day behind bars would be an injustice, his lawyer argues.

Zirilli is serving a 26 year prison sentence after admitting he was involved in major ecstasy imports and an attempt to bring cocaine to Australia.

But the man once represented by snitching barrister Nicola Gobbo has applied for bail, arguing he is likely to be acquitted of all charges.

Zirilli is challenging three convictions, all linked back to his bust as a major player in the 2007 import of 15 million ecstasy pills in tomato tins.

His involvement in any criminal activity, lawyer Mark Gumbleton says, can be traced entirely back to tips Ms Gobbo gave her Victoria Police handlers.

She told officers about the involvement of the Italians - "the boys from Griffith" - alongside her client Rob Karam and fellow trafficking big-gun Pasquale Barbaro.

Ms Gobbo told officers where they were staying. Officers arrived after the shipment had been seized, and after the group had checked out, but found the apartment had been booked in Zirilli's name.

He was under surveillance for the following year and arrested in August 2008.

"Properly analysed, everything that occurred ... was derived from intelligence provided by this officer of the court performing the impermissible joint role as an agent for the executive," Mr Gumbleton told Victoria's Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

He said it was remarkable that Ms Gobbo then represented him without telling him the entire case resulted from her treachery, he added.

Another of his lawyers may also have been a secret police snitch, he said, though police won't confirm or deny the suspicion.

"To leave this guy in custody for another day is to continue the same injustice, the same fraud, that has been perpetrated on him and this court by the executive," he said.

The separation of powers had been "utterly diminished" and made a "laughing stock", he said.

Prosecutors have opposed Zirilli's bail application, not accepting that the appeal case is strong.

Rae Sharp said commonwealth prosecutors and the Australian Federal Police - who prosecuted the matter - weren't aware that the source Victoria Police had for the bust was Ms Gobbo.

While they might have been aware there was a human source behind the tip-off, they had no obligation to identify the source, she said.

Zirilli still has nine years of his minimum sentence to serve before the possibility of parole, she said.

Mr Gumbleton said the prosecution response was "tepid" and appeared largely based on the fact there is no precedent. He said that was obvious.

"This has never happened before and the (Victoria Police) chief commissioner assures us this will never happen again," he said.

"This should never have occurred in the first place."

Justices Mark Weinberg and Stephen McLeish have reserved their decision.

Latest articles

News

Education First Youth Foyer Shepparton students enjoy free food trucks

On Sundays, students at Education First Youth Foyer Shepparton usually have a meal together. But with COVID-19 restrictions limiting the number of people allowed at gatherings, their weekly cook-up has been put on ice. So, in stepped EFYFS team...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Gargarro Botanic Garden hits major milestone

THE Gargarro Botanic Garden project in Girgarre has hit a massive milestone, with the recent completion of the detailed design stage of phase one. And in celebration, a virtual launch was held via online meeting platform Zoom on September 21 which...

Jared Prestwidge
News

Drink-driving disappointing, says Shepparton police

Shepparton police have been left disappointed after two drivers were caught drink-driving at the weekend. About 3.20 am on Saturday, September 19, a 29-year-old Shepparton man was intercepted in McDonald St, Shepparton. The driver, whose...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire