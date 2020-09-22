National

Greens select SA social advocate for poll

By AAP Newswire

The Greens have selected a veteran social justice advocate to lead its Senate team in South Australia for the next election.

UniSA economist and employment expert Professor Barbara Pocock will contest the Senate at the election, widely expected to be held in late 2021.

With the Greens having doubled their vote in SA at the 2019 election, it is possible the minor party could pick up the seat.

"Our planet faces the twin challenges of catastrophic climate change and rising inequality. These are the issues that drive me to run for the Senate," Prof Pocock said in a statement on Tuesday.

Labor and Liberal candidates are likely to pick up four of the six seats on offer at the half-Senate election, with Prof Pocock battling sitting cross bench senators Rex Patrick and Stirling Griff for the other two.

