Vic Omnibus powers worry QCs, judges

By AAP Newswire

A group of retired judges and prominent QCs has written an open letter, calling on the Victorian government to abandon its controversial COVID-19 Omnibus bill.

But Premier Daniel Andrews has rejected their concerns, saying there will be sufficient oversight.

The bill, which is before state parliament, is part of the government's emergency powers during the coronavirus crisis.

The judges and QCs said they were "deeply concerned" about how the bill would expand those powers.

"Authorising citizens to detain their fellow citizens on the basis of a belief that the detained person is unlikely to comply with emergency directions by the 'authorised' citizens is unprecedented, excessive and open to abuse," they said in the letter, published by The Australian.

Mr Andrews said he did not agree the proposed legislation was excessive or open to abuse.

"In terms of recruitment, process, oversight - all that can be managed," he said on Tuesday.

"In terms of the first point, though, the notion it is unprecedented, yes, it is.

"Because we're if a one-in-100-year event. This is not in any way business as usual.

"We jealously guard the low (case) numbers that we are in the process of delivering, then you need to have a bigger enforcement team.

"They will play many different roles, but I think we have struck the right balance there."

