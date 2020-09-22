National

Warning over second domestic violence wave

By AAP Newswire

A woman holding a rose at a rally honoring women lost to violence. - AAP

Women's legal experts have forecast a surge in demand for domestic violence services when financial coronavirus support is wound down.

A Senate inquiry into the federal pandemic support on Tuesday heard grave warnings about the impending reduction in wage subsidies and unemployment payments.

Women's Legal Services Australia's Helen Matthews raised concerns about capacity to meet needs in coming months and years.

"We predict there is going to be a significant increase in demand for our services when financial support and restrictions currently in place are currently removed," she told the hearing.

Women's Legal Services Australia has already seen soaring levels of demand, with 50 per cent of calls in Queensland going unanswered in May when the state exited lockdown.

Ms Matthews said nationally there was a need for an extra 123 lawyers through a $25 million funding injection to meet existing demand.

There are also concerns demand will spike as restrictions preventing people from seeking help are lifted.

Monash Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre director director Kate Fitz-Gibbon said the government's response had failed to acknowledge the pandemic's impact on children living with violence.

She warned a failure to support children would have serious impacts for years to come.

"The long term adverse outcomes will impact all areas of their development and wellbeing," she said.

Associate Professor Fitz-Gibbon said while coronavirus restrictions were necessary, the measures also prevented women from accessing help.

"Violence against women and children has increased in prevalence, severity and complexity during this period."

The Monash centre's Naomi Pfitzner said just half of the federal government's $150 million coronavirus domestic violence package had been distributed with no indication when the rest would flow.

Queensland Women's Legal Service chief executive Angela Lynch said the money was concentrated on counselling services and amounted to half a lawyer over two years for her organisation.

The committee also heard temporary visa holders suffering violence were under immense pressure after being excluded from coronavirus supports.

