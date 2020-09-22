Royal commission lauds Ruth Bader Ginsberg

The disability royal commission has paid tribute to deceased US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, describing her as a champion of people with a disability.

Commissioner Ronald Sackville said while it might seem strange to mourn the death of a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, her commitment to equality transcended national borders.

"She is, of course, best known as a champion of women's rights and she was mightily influential in advancing the cause of women's equality far beyond the borders of the United States," he said.

"What is less known is that Justice Ginsburg was also a champion of the rights of people with disability."

Commissioner Sackville said Justice Ginsburg's opinion in a 1999 case, which greatly expanded the scope of the Americans with Disability Act, was legendary.

He said Justice Ginsburg's life was perhaps best described in a portion of the Hebrew Bible known as Shofetim or Judges.

"Tzedek, tzedek tirdof - Justice, Justice, you shall pursue," he said.

"This also describes what this royal commission is attempting to do."

The commission is examining the abuse and neglect of people with a disability.

Justice Ginsburg died in the US on Friday, aged 87.