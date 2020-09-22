National

Fourth man arrested over NSW bikie murder

By AAP Newswire

Supplied image of NSW Central West Bandidos president Shane De Britt - AAP

A fourth man has been charged over the execution-style murder of a senior Bandidos bikie in a rural NSW farmhouse eight months ago.

Bandidos Central West Chapter president Shane De Britt was shot inside his home on January 14 at Eurimbla, about 50km south of Wellington.

When police arrived they found the 60-year-old dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

In the past month, Strike Force Kerrison detectives have arrested three men - aged 58, 39 and 22 - at Dubbo and Wellington. All three were charged over their alleged roles in the murder and remain before the courts.

Following further investigations, homicide detectives arrested a 38-year-old man at a home at Orange on Tuesday morning and a search of the property is underway.

