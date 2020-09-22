National

Thousands of millionaires pocket JobSeeker

By AAP Newswire

Thousands of millionaires have been claiming the dole throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

But they are set to be kicked off later this week when the asset test returns.

The federal government suspended the test six months ago as thousands of Australians lost their jobs.

More than 800,000 have come onto the JobSeeker unemployment benefit since March.

At least 37,000 are expected to be kicked off the $1115 fortnightly payment when the asset test resumes.

Among them are about 3600 people with assets in excess of $1 million.

The asset test does not include the family home.

Singles who own their own home can have $268,000 worth of additional assets and access income support.

Singles who do not own their own home are allowed up to $482,500 in assets to still access payments.

Social Services Minister Anne Ruston confirmed the test would come back into force this Friday.

"The assets test is designed so working age people with substantial assets - on top of their principal home and superannuation - use their own means to meet their living expenses before calling on taxpayers for support," she told AAP on Tuesday.

"Means testing is a longstanding principle of the income support system because it ensures payments are targeted to those who need them most and helps ensure the taxpayer-funded system is sustainable into the future."

