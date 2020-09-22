National

Qld legal service fears LNP defunding

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington. - AAP

1 of 1

Regional Queenslanders and farmers could be forced to represent themselves on environmental and planning matters if the Liberal National Party defunds the Environmental Defenders Office, the organisation warns.

The EDO Queensland receives state government funding to provide free legal advice, education and engages in environmental and planning policy and law reform.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington pledged in response to a question at the Rural Press Club on Monday to defund the organisation if her party wins the state election in October.

"It is very important that we do not have the state government working against itself," she said.

EDO Queensland is seeking an urgent meeting with Ms Frecklington and shadow attorney-general David Janetzki to discuss the LNP's plan.

EDO Brisbane managing lawyer Revel Pointon warned defunding the service will impact farmers and regional Queenslanders.

The EDO has provided free or low-cost legal advice on local developments, coal seam gas projects, renewable energy and mining initiatives which impacted water and prime agricultural land.

"Many of our clients are farmers and regional Queenslanders who need legal advice around issues relating to their communities, their livelihoods, their land and their groundwater," Mr Pointon said.

It's not clear who would provide legal advice to farmers and people in regional areas if the EDO's funding is cut in the wake of an LNP win, which could be a close call.

Mr Pointon suggested people would either have to pay for private legal representation or represent themselves, which could cause lengthy delays and hold up projects in court.

Community legal centres like EDO were the most efficient and cost-effective way to ensure professional legal services were available to everyone, and that courts ran smoothly.

"We invite the leader of the opposition to meet with us to discuss how community legal centres operate and how regional Queenslanders would receive adequate access to legal advice on environment and planning matters under her proposal," he added.

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles, round two: Heathcote v Mount Pleasant

WHILE Heathcote may not have troubled teams in the upper reaches of the ladder in 2017, they certainly made the most of their opportunities against the teams around them.

McIvor Times
Sport

Bendigo Bowls Division set for structural change

HEATHCOTE Bowls Club will come under a new governance structure in 2021 following a recent announcement from Bowls Victoria. From next year, the Bendigo Bowls Division will form a new region structure alongside the Campaspe Valley Bowls Division and...

Brayden May
Sport

Football’s early days

FOR the first time in the history of the Heathcote District League, a season has been interrupted by something other than a world war. To keep the interest up in a challenging time, we will delve into the rich and lengthy history of our game and the...

McIvor Times

MOST POPULAR

National

Elderly could have virus vaccine boost

University researchers in Melbourne and Singapore hope new vaccine technology can be used to help the elderly fight coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Pilot airlifted after Vic helicopter crash

A helicopter has crashed in Victoria’s East Gippsland region, with the lone pilot airlifted to hospital.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal challenge launched over Vic curfew

A Melbourne woman has mounted a legal challenge over Victoria’s coronavirus curfew, calling it a breach of her human rights.

AAP Newswire