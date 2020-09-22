National

Aboriginal coronial cases to be overhauled

By AAP Newswire

Investigations into the deaths of Indigenous people in custody will be fast-tracked as part of an overhaul announced by Victoria's Coroners Court.

Coroners will immediately attend the scene of an Indigenous death in custody and a specialist Koori court officer will meet grieving families.

An initial court hearing will also be held within 28 days of an Indigenous death in custody.

Also under the changes, the investigating coroner will be briefed on relevant cultural issues surrounding the death.

The changes are designed to give Aboriginal families a greater voice and culturally appropriate support, head of Koori engagement Troy Williamson says.

"These reforms will reduce the trauma experienced by Aboriginal families as they deal with the grief of losing a loved one while navigating the coronial system," Mr Williamson said on Tuesday.

